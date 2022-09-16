Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 1,397.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 311,573 shares during the period. Special Opportunities Fund accounts for about 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPE. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,481. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

