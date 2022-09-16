SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. 128,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.