SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,705,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 207,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.