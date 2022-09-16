SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after buying an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 163,396 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,140. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

