SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.66. 219,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

