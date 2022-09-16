SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,129 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 131,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,569. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

