SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2,746.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,819 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,583. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $91.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44.

