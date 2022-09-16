SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

