SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,766.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $48,806.28 and approximately $100,766.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000416 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

