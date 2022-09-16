S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 12,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.06. 1,980,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

