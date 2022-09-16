South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41.

South32 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

