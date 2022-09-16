Somerset Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.98.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.