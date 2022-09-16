Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

