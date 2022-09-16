Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Stories

