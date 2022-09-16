SolFarm (TULIP) Reaches One Day Volume of $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 575.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.