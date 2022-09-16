Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDXAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.