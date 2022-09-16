SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director J. Steven Beabout Acquires 10,000 Shares

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout acquired 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,953.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 28,304 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $32,266.56.

On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout purchased 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117.00.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

SOBR remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SOBR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.64% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Further Reading

