Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,453,804.28 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $214.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 118,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 470.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

