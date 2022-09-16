Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,954,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 8,214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49,544.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Friday. Snam has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Get Snam alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNMRF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.