SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMC Trading Down 2.5 %

SMCAY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Rating)

Read More

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.