SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SMC Trading Down 2.5 %
SMCAY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $37.10.
About SMC
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMCAY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.