Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.2 %

SMAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 1,317,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

