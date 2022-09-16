Slate Office REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.