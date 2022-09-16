Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 559.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. 36,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,890. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

