Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $5.49 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.