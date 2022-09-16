SKALE Network Hits Market Cap of $151.22 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $151.22 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

