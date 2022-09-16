SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $7,100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE SKM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 19,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.