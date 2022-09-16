SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 7,283 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
Featured Stories
