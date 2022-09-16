SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKMGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 7,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

