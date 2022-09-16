Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $122.00 during trading on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.