Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

About Similarweb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,477,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.