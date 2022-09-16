Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Similarweb Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $542.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Further Reading
