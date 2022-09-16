Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of Sika stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

