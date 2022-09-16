Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $25,000.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.