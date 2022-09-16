Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Siacoin has a market cap of $194.62 million and $4.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003990 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,008,412,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
