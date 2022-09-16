Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Decreases By 65.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 37,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,479. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000.

