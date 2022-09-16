Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Declines By 31.7%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

TZPS stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of TZP Strategies Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

