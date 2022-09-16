Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Increases By 30.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,421. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

