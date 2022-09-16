Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Grows By 244.0%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

