Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Drops By 17.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Thales stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

