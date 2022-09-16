Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Drops By 23.8%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
