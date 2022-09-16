Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Drops By 23.8%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.