Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Declines By 19.3%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $6,293,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 58,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 2,629.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

