Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVNLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 564,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

SVNLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

