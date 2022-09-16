Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 31.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,792. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
