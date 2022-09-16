Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 31.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,792. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

