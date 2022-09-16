Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Decreases By 53.4%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

SES Stock Performance

SGBAF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. SES has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGBAF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SES from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Friday.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.