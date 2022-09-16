Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Grows By 108.3%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Servotronics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.81. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Servotronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.