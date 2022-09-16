Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Declines By 24.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCRM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,480. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

