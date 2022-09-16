Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Grows By 84.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCRYY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.
Scor Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
