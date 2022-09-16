Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Grows By 84.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCRYY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.