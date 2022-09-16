Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rises By 71.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,632.5 days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

