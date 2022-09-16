Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Decreases By 17.7%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,069,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 8,584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,564.7 days.

Resona Stock Performance

Shares of RSNHF remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Friday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers deposits, credit cards, factoring services, venture capital services, and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

