Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 73.2%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,226. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

