Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Rises By 29.4%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PSAGW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.