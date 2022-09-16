Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Grows By 98.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,352,100 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 1,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.01 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.